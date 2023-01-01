Carpet exhibition to help secure millions of dollars business: Usman Ashraf

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf expressing his gratitude to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for extending financial support in regard of holding international carpet exhibition in Lahore this October said it is strongly hoped that the World Expo will lead to massive export deals which will not only boost the industry but also earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

He said a large number of foreign buyers from different countries are willing to participate in the world exhibition and we are making effective contacts with them and their participation will be finalized soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the preparations for the 39th World Exhibition of Handmade Carpets in the office of the association. Chairman of Carpet Training Institute Ejazur Rahman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan, Umeer Usman and others were also present on this occasion.

In the meeting, it was decided that the global exhibition will be widely advertised on social media, for which the responsibilities were also assigned. In the meeting, the participants also discussed various suggestions regarding the preparations of the exhibition and contacts with foreign buyers.

Senior Vice-Chairman Usman Ashraf said that we have taken the international exhibition held in Lahore as a challenge and, God willing, no effort will be spared for its success.

“It is gratifying to see a large number of foreign buyers from different countries willing to participate in the exhibition and we will offer the best hospitality package to our foreign friends within our resources,” he added.

He directed that we have to see the arrival of foreign buyers to Pakistan as a long-term partnership and for this it is necessary to increase effective communication and at the same time highlight the positive image of Pakistan.

Usman Ashraf said that the association is grateful to Ministry of Commerce and its subsidiaries especially TDAP for the technical and financial support and we claim that the said global exhibition will give a boost to the handmade carpet industry which is suffering from adverse conditions.

He said that products decorated with high quality and beautiful designs should be displayed in the international exhibition and our goal is to have more export deals in terms of number and value in this year’s exhibition compared to the previous exhibition, for which everyone has to play his own individual and collective role.