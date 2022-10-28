KABUL (TOLOnews): The lack of access to markets is a problem, say Afghan carpet weavers and business owners.

They said that while production has increased in comparison to previous years, there was no market for their goods, and they asked the Islamic Emirate to provide more opportunities for the growth of this sector in the country.

“Rates will automatically decrease because there is less demand right now,” said Abuzar Kazemi, a carpet seller.

“Our production has increased, and the reason is that more people started producing carpets after the political change,” said Ehasnulllah, another trader of the carpet.

The number of female carpet weavers has grown recently in Kabul and other provinces of the country.

Siddiqa, a weaver of carpets, said that she has been actively engaged in this field for almost four years. She continued by saying that in addition to herself, her family also weaves carpets. “Women in Afghanistan are the ones who weave the carpets. Women are not given any attention, we are not encouraged, we are the breadwinners of our family, and our economy is very low,” Siddiqa said.

“We ask the carpet sellers’ union to export Afghan carpets in the country’s name and to preserve Afghan women’s accomplishments,” said Arifa, a carpet weaver.

“The production in the country is high; many carpets are woven, but there is little income, they are not purchased,” said Sharifa, another carpet weaver.

Despite reporting an increase in production, representatives of the Carpet Exporters Union are concerned by the lack of carpet shows abroad.

“We could participate in exhibitions that had been conducted in Asian and European nations and display our products there to draw new markets and customers, but this year we were unable to do so,” said Qurban Ali Jamshidzada, head of a union. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce previously said that it will expand facilities for the export industry, particularly for the export of carpets.

