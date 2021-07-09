Case against Commission Junction adjourned



F.P Report



Arlington, Virginia: A civil case against Mayuresh Khsetramade, CEO of Commission Junction has been adjourned to August 9, 2021.

The case was heard in District Court Arlington.

An internationally known publications Director, Muhammad has taken Mayuresh to court claiming that Commission Junction owes him payment.



The complainant Muhammad claims that he had given Commission Junction advertising partners more than one Million dollars business for which he had earned more than thirty thousand dollars commission. He further claims that he had already received twenty five thousand dollars.



Mahmood has accused CJ of several other legal matters and said that he will be taking the issue to every forum to get justice: