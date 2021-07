F.P Report



Arlington, Virginia: A civil case against Thomas Mirza of Koons Motors was adjourned to August 9, 2021.



The case was heard in Arlington District Court whereas the case has been filed by a customer who has accused Koons on several counts of breach of contract, false display, steering and being prejudice.



During the hearing Koons had informed that they have hired services of a lawyer and that he will appear on next date of hearing.