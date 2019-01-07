Cases against PPP leaders are politically motivated, says Murtaza Wahab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were targeted and all the cases were registered with the aim to pressurize the party.

Murataza Wahad said this while talking to media persons on Monday in Karachi. Regarding the money laundering allegations, PPP leaders said that all the allegations raised by money laundering Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were baseless. He added that today, justice has won in the Supreme Court (SC).

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar directed to remove PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s name from Exit Control List (ECL). The top judge has also ordered to omit Bilawal’s name from Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

He has also directed to exclude Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah’s name from the list.