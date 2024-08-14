CASS unveils untold, unseen of Quaid’s legacy

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, hosted an enlightening guest lecture on 13 August 2024, exploring the untold and unseen dimensions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s life and leadership. The event focused on the lesser-known aspects of the legacy of Pakistan’s founding father.

Wing Commander Amir Qayyum, Deputy Director of Research at CASS, Lahore, delivered the introductory remarks, emphasising the importance of understanding the intricate layers of Mr Jinnah’s character to fully appreciate his monumental contributions to the nation.

Air Commodore Khalid Chishti (Retd), a distinguished authority on Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy, delivered the guest lecture. His presentation provided fresh perspectives on the early life, legal career, and political journey of the nation’s founder, uncovering lesser-known facets of Quaid-e-Azam’s life. He also delved into the principles upheld by Mr Jinnah and highlighted the key characteristics of his multifaceted personality that empowered him to lead the struggle for an independent Pakistan.

In the end, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President of CASS, Lahore, delivered the closing remarks, extending gratitude to Air Commodore Chishti (Retd) for his illuminating presentation. He expressed his deep admiration for Mr Jinnah’s steadfast principles, tireless work ethic, and visionary outlook, emphasising that his legacy stands as a powerful reminder of the values of unity, faith, and discipline.

The guest lecture was attended by scholars, members of the academic community and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers who praised the speaker’s contribution to a deeper understanding of Mr Jinnah’s enduring legacy.