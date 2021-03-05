“Cat in the Hat” puts cash in the bank for GOP

WASHINGTON (Axios): The House Republicans’ campaign arm is offering donors copies of the Dr. Seuss classic “The Cat in the Hat,” seeking to capitalize on a new front in the culture war, Axios’ Lachlan Markay writes.

Why it matters: The offer, while gimmicky, shows how potent appeals to “cancel culture” can be for grassroots Republicans, even amid debates about more weighty policy matters like coronavirus relief and voting rights.

What’s happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee is sending the books to donors who give $25 to GOP efforts to retake the House.

“We won’t be able to speak or think freely by the time the Dems are through. Chip in $25 now and we’ll send ‘Cat in the Hat’ right to you,” the NRCC writes in the final verse of a Seussian passage on its online donation page.

The committee is seeking to capitalize on consternation over the decision by Seuss’ publisher to cease printing six books deemed racially or culturally insensitive.