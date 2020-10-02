Catch up fast: Oil, coal, electric trucks

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON (AXIOS): Big Oil: “[The stock price of] Royal Dutch Shell Plc dropped to the lowest in 25 years a day after announcing a companywide overhaul, demonstrating the scale of the challenge the biggest oil companies face convincing investors about their green ambitions.” (Bloomberg)

Coal: “Two of Ohio’s biggest remaining coal-fired power plants are going to close. Texas-based Vistra Energy has announced it will close the WH Zimmer Power Plant in Clermont County, east of Cincinnati, and the Miami Fort Power Plant in North Bend, west of Cincinnati.” (Columbus Dispatch)

Nikola saga: “General Motors is seeking a higher equity stake in Nikola Corp. in return for sharing its fuel cell and battery technologies as well as building the Badger, a heavy-duty electric pickup, for Nikola.” (Detroit Free Press)