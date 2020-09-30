Catching Up Quick with Coronavirus

MONITORING DESK

Seven former FDA commissioners accused the Trump administration of “undermining the credibility” of the agency in a Washington Post op-ed published Tuesday.

All people traveling through the Tampa International Airport will be able to get a coronavirus test on the premises starting Oct. 1, TPA and BayCare Health System representatives announced Tuesday.

Postponed vacations, holidays in isolation and back-to-back virtual meetings are taking a toll on millions of American workers. As we head into the fall, workers are feeling the burnout, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports.

The U.K. reached a new high for total positive coronavirus cases this last week, per the country’s Health Ministry, and reported a record number of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, per the BBC.

The NFL announced Tuesday that three players and five staffers from the Tennessee Titans tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the temporary closure of the team’s facility, ESPN reports.

New York City’s coronavirus positivity rate has ticked up to 3.25%, its highest since June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Tuesday.

COURTESY: AXIOS