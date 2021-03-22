Catching up quick with the pandemic news

Monitoring Desk

One in six U.S. adults has been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ vaccine tracker.

The U.S. distributed the 100 millionth dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, the White House COVID-19 response team confirmed.

The U.S. is unlikely to face a fourth wave of the coronavirus, but will likely see plateauing case numbers before they continue to decline, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told ABC’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8pm curfew for the entertainment district because spring breakers were gathering in crowds around the city despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Several European cities saw anti-lockdown protests on Saturday, with some leading to clashes between demonstrators and police.

Spectators from overseas will not be permitted to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee and local organizers announced Saturday.

Half of adults across the U.K., roughly 26.8 million people, have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Saturday, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister Matt Hancock.

