Catching up quick

Monitoring Report

Facebook will ban anti-vaccine ads in an effort to combat misinformation and support public health experts, the social media platform announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate’s “first order of business” when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on “targeted relief for American workers,” including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Johnson & Johnson has paused Phase 3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, after one patient reported an “unexplained illness.” Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.

President Trump blasted Anthony Fauci’s coronavirus response in a Tuesday tweet, saying that the doctor’s “pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications.”

Courtesy: Axios