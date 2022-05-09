Cavusoglu: Ukraine crisis will change European security architecture

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that the Ukrainian crisis is a harbinger of a change in the European security architecture.

“The events taking place in the center of Europe in the 21st century seem to take us back to the mid-1940s, for us this is a warning. This war, which will radically change the post-Cold War European security architecture, is a turning point for Europe,” the head of state said in a message. Turkish Foreign Ministry on the occasion of Europe Day celebrated on May 9.

