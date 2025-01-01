CCI flays India’s illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) Monday strongly condemned the unilateral, illegal and irresponsible steps of India after the incident of Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired the 52nd meeting of Council of Common Interests at the Prime Minister House here. While representing the national aspirations, the CCI gave a message of unity and solidarity to the nation in the backdrop of the illegal Indian measures and in case of any kind of aggression by the hostile country.

The CCI stated that Pakistan was a peaceful and responsible country but fully knew how to defend itself. All the provincial chief ministers expressed unity and national solidarity in a unified voice against the illegal acts of India. The CCI fully welcomed the resolution in the Senate against the illegal and irresponsible steps of India.

“Pakistan has the right to protect its water interests in view of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and stoppage of its water,” the council noted. The Council of Common Interests took decisions regarding the new canals. The Council of Common Interests endorsed the policy of the federal government as given below:

Federal government has decided that no new canals will be built without mutual understanding from CCI. It has been decided that the federal government will not move further until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces. It is engaging all provincial governments to chart out a long-term consensus roadmap for development of agriculture policy & water management infrastructure across Pakistan. Water rights of all provinces are enshrined in the Water Apportionment Accord-1991 and Water Policy-2018; with the consensus of all stakeholders.

To allay the concerns of all provinces and to ensure Pakistan’s food and ecological security, a committee is being formed with representation from the federation and all provinces. The committee will propose solutions to Pakistan’s long term agriculture needs and water use of all provinces in line with the two consensus documents.

Water is one of the most precious commodities and the makers of the Constitution recognized this, mandating all water disputes to be resolved amicably through mutual understanding and concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders. In view of the above, after deliberations, the Council decided that the provisional ECNEC approval dated 7 February, 2024 for construction of new canals and the IRSA water availability certificate issued in its meeting dated 17 January 2024 be returned. Planning Division and IRSA are directed to ensure consultation with all stakeholders, in the interest of national cohesion and to address any and all concerns until mutual understanding is reached.

The CCI Secretariat presented to the meeting, its financial reports for the years 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The council approved the CCI Secretariat Recruitment Rules. The Cabinet Division presented to the CCI the reports of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for the years 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 and State of Industry reports for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam and four provincial chief ministers attended the meeting.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that a reaffirmed commitment was made to ensure equal water rights for all provinces.

During the meeting, he confirmed, the decision to construct new canals from the Indus River had been withdrawn. “It has been decided to resolve issues through mutual understanding,” he added. Gandapur added that three of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s demands were approved to be included in the agenda for the next CCI meeting. He stated that a review of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award will also be part of the next session’s agenda. The chief minister further said that the agenda to recognise tobacco as a formal crop will be included in the next meeting as well. He termed the inclusion of these demands in the agenda as a major victory for KP people.