CCP is a global threat, pop culture, arts a battleground too says David R. Stilwell

WASHINGTON: David R. Stilwell, Assistant Secretary Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs addressed a virtual meeting at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, Asia Society. He highlighted the threats posed by Chinese Communist Party. Stilwell stated that, to succeed, effort is required not just by policymakers and national-security professionals, but by all elements of society – and not just in America but around the world.

Assistant Secretary Bureau mentioned that, the Trump Administration’s 2017 National Security Strategy centered on the observation that we are in “a geopolitical competition between free and repressive visions of world order.” Secretary Pompeo says that China is the first challenge he thinks about every day.

The Chinese Communist Party’s strategy implicates private as well as governmental targets around the world. That is why it is important for all institutions in our society – private and governmental – to understand that strategy and adopt measures to manage risk, counter coercion, and protect free expression, he stated. Stillwell stressed that, there is a need to influence and interference operations are fundamental to how the Chinese Communist Party engages with the world with all of us.

Stilwell stated that, China’s strategy is aggressive and intrusive. It not only rejects our democratic political principles but sees them as a prime vulnerability to exploit. China’s role in the world today cannot be understood without reference to the wide array of malign activities that the Chinese Communist Party undertakes to influence our societies in ways that are covert, coercive, and corrupting. He further added that, the principle of reciprocity is vital to understanding the problem and countering it. Reciprocity is basic in international relations. We allowed the Chinese Communist Party to engage with our societies on non-reciprocal terms and Beijing exploited the imbalance.

Stilwell commented that, coordination among allies and partners is imperative. This problem is global. In many ways we and others around the world are still only waking up to it.

While addressing the meeting, he added that, the world is increasingly aware of how the Chinese Communist Party is using its foreign engagements to influence, interfere, and coerce. Stilwell divulged that, Beijing officials claim to seek “win-win” exchanges. They claim to practice “non-interference” in other countries’ affairs. In reality, however, their conduct is systematically predatory and hegemonic. The Chinese Communist Party wants control, or at least veto power, over public discourse and political decisions the world over.

This is what guides its foreign interference activities what Beijing calls “United Front work,” and we can better understand as political warfare, he added. Xi Jinping calls United Front work a “magic weapon” of the Chinese Communist Party. Mao Zedong saw it the same way, Stilwell underscored. He further stated that, co-opting friends and neutralizing enemies are two sides of the United Front coin. In Australia and New Zealand, scholars critical of Beijing have faced burglaries and death threats. In suburbs from New South Wales to New Jersey, Chinese dissidents and activists are hounded by Communist Party agents, he revealed while addressing, the statement mentions.

The official press release stated that Stilwell remarked, the United Front targets not just people but information, including private data about large numbers of public and private individuals. In the United States and across the world, we see systematic theft on a huge scale of intellectual property and technology from universities, businesses, and medical labs. In addition to this, he further mentioned that, the Chinese Communist Party is increasing its propaganda on television and in newspapers worldwide, while undermining independent Chinese-language media wherever it is found.

He highlighted that the, pop culture, arts, and sports are major battlegrounds too. Americans saw the National Basketball Association thrown into crisis over a single tweet about Hong Kong. Players, coaches, and owners known for strong opinions are cowed into silence when the subject is China. Fans are booted from stadiums for holding signs that say “Google Uighurs” (in Washington, D.C.) or flying a Tibetan flag (in Germany). He also mentioned that China is bullying corporations such as, Marriott, Mercedes-Benz, and many more.

While addressing the virtual meeting, Stilwell commented that, all these are manifestations of United Front work. All subvert interests and principles that Americans cherish. And all reflect the intertwined dangers of coercive, covert, and corrupting influence.

In recent years Xi Jinping has added 40,000 cadres to the United Front Work Department, making it four times the size of the State Department’s Foreign Service corps. And that’s without counting the other parts of the Beijing Party-state that help shape foreign opinion and influence foreign officials. These include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Education, the International Liaison Department, and the Political Work Department of the People’s Liberation Army, he added.

He also added that, there are the Confucius Institutes at colleges and universities and Confucius Classrooms at the K-12 level. These are funded by Beijing and play by its rules. They were launched in 2004 personally by the head of the United Front Work Department. In 2009, Beijing’s ideology czar Li Changchun, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, called Confucius Institutes “an important part of China’s overseas propaganda setup.”

Stilwell remarked that, PRC diplomats conducting activities inconsistent with their diplomatic status, such as the espionage tied to the PRC Consulate in Houston. We shut down that Consulate this summer, he announced.

That is why the State Department has taken steps recently under the Foreign Missions Act to identify organizations operating in the United States under Chinese Communist Party control. We are designating them as foreign missions of the People’s Republic of China. So far we have tagged 15 state propaganda outlets, the Confucius Institute Center U.S., and the National Association for China’s Peaceful Unification, a key United Front group, the statement underscored.

Similarly, the Pentagon this year for the first time identified dozens of companies operating in the United States that are owned by or affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army, Stilwell mentioned.

The Assistant Secretary Bureau remarked that, President Trump has said repeatedly that reciprocity is his favorite word. It is an especially useful concept when applied to China. Because reciprocity—and the lack thereof—captures so much about the troubled and imbalanced relations that countries all around the world have found themselves in with Beijing.

Furthermore he stated that, we allowed the Chinese Communist Party access to our society that it never extended to us. Diplomatic access. Educational access. Trade access. Investment access. Science and technology access. Data access.

Access to our societies, economies, and technologies certainly helped China develop, but the Chinese Communist Party only doubled down on Leninism, mercantilism, and hostility to the West. Now we are scrambling belatedly to protect our own societies from being transformed by Beijing.

He also highlighted that, we should not treat Beijing’s state media propagandists as independent journalists in our country while Beijing further restricts the few American and other genuinely independent foreign journalists left in China. As Secretary Pompeo has said, we encourage every leader of every nation to start by doing what America has done – to insist on reciprocity, transparency and accountability from the Chinese Communist Party, he stated.

The Chinese Communist Party poses a real risk to our basic way of life prosperity, security, and liberty all. Our task is to recognize it, alert others, and together take the steps needed to defend our freedoms, Stilwell concluded.