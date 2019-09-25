CCPA requests NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs1.86 per unit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the electricity rates by Rs1.86 paisa on account of fuel price adjustment, on Wednesday.

The CPPA moved a petition before the Nepra, stating that 40.33 per cent of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 13.34 per cent from coal-fired plants, 11.87 per cent from natural gas and 22.89 per cent from LNG-fired power plants.

Whereas, 3.60 per cent of total power was generated from furnace oil and 4.66 per cent by nuclear plants.

Earlier on September 4, Nepra had allowed an increase of Rs 1.78 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.

The tariff hike was made on account of the fuel price adjustment in July.

The hike was to put an additional burden of Rs 34.60 billion on electricity consumers, the power regulator said in a statement.

The power regulator said that 32.53 % of electricity was generated from hydel while 14.33 % of power was produced from coal in the month of July.

“11.81% was produced from local gas 24.51% from imported LNG. In July 5.50% power was generated from furnace oil,” the press release further adds.