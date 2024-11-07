CCPO Lahore directs for fool proof security measures for Chinese nationals

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana has directed fool proof security measures for Chinese nationals.



CCPO Lahore chaired a reviewed session for the performance of civil lines and city divisions.

He was instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the safety and security of Chinese nationals.

Implementation of measures for provision of fool-proof security and smooth flow of parking and traffic control for Raiwind public gathering were ordered.



He directed for swift intelligence based operations for tracking of drug sellers and monitoring of anti-drugs operations under supervisory officers.

CCPO Lahore urged for special focus on the quality investigation on merit and professionalism for provision of justice to victims.

He called for adoption of the latest technology along with human intelligence for the arrest of criminals.

Bilal Saddique ordered a crackdown against mobile snatchers and motorcycle robbers.

Police officers approved the installation of security barriers in the housing societies and parking stands in the hot spot areas.



CCPO Lahore recommended focus on community policing and adoption of professional capabilities for justice delivery.