CDA-SBCA, one coin two sides

Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to form a commission comprising the representatives of the relevant departments on the encroachment problem. The court sought a survey report from the commission till September 22, regarding the slum areas in the federal capital. During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, granted permission to CDA to conduct an anti-encroachment operation alongside nullah in the capital due to safety threats to the residents of the area. The chief justice observed that if the system was running in the correct way then no encroachment could be developed in the city. The chief justice said the CDA was supposed to ensure no encroachment in the 1,400 square miles area of the capital.

In fact, Capital Development Authority had transformed into a hub of nepotism, corruption, backer of land grabbers and facilitator of elite class residing in the Capital. Each street and corner of the city is clearly demonstrating that there was no watch man of the city. Those who are responsible for the safety, security and cleanliness of the city had developed a nexus with bandits and thieves for the sake of money.

The CDA had been following the way of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) over the last five decades and has turned the city into an epicenter of encroachment, illegal construction, and an example of disorderliness. The shopkeepers in the markets and residents of most of the areas had encroached out of their shops and houses onto the footbath while obstructing the public passages. Apparently, CDA staff is involved in facilitation of encroachment and does not fulfill its official responsibilities. In fact, there is no mechanism of Departmental accountability and punishment to the corrupt and undisciplined individuals which led to manipulation of the whole working environment of the department. The officers of CDA do not visit their respective areas to see the ground realities and lower staff do not have any interest in their duty. If the honorable court wants to save the Capital from destruction it must impose severe penalties to the watchmen, so they stop cladding with the bandits and start serving the nation in true letter and spirit.