CDC terminates part of Trump-era border policy

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): The Biden administration announced that it would be terminating part of a Trump-era border policy, specifically for unaccompanied migrant children, amid growing pressure from immigration advocates to get rid of it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it would be abolishing Title 42, a policy that allows for migrants at the border to be turned away and stops them from being able to seek asylum, with respect to unaccompanied migrant children.

The agency said that it addressed a Texas-based federal judge’s ruling on the issue, saying in a statement “in the current termination, CDC addresses the court’s concerns and has determined, after considering current public health conditions and recent deve-lopments, that expulsion of unaccompanied noncitizen children is not warranted to protect the public health.”

“Because it is not warranted, and in recognition of the unique vulnerabilities of unaccompanied non-citizen children, CDC is i-mmediately terminating the Control and Prevention Orders to the extent they apply to them,” the agency added.

Migrant families and single adults would still be subject to expulsion under the Control and Prevention’s latest development, according to CNN.

The CDC was referring to the ruling of Texas District Court Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appoint-ee, from earlier this month who argued against the Bi-den administration’s carveout to its Title 42 policy for unaccompanied migrant c-hildren and would have led the way for officials to ex-pel children.

The Biden ad-ministration had a deadline by Friday to begin expe-lling children or appeal the decision, CNN reported.

That judge’s ruling came hours after a separate ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which said that the Title 42 policy could continue, but that mi-grants could not be expelle-d to countries where they could suffer torture or persecution.

