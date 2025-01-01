CDWP approves 08 mega developmental projects, 01 forwarded to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday approved 08 mega developmental projects cumulative cost of Rs. 25.191 billion and and a project, amounting to Rs10.671 billion was recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning, along with Chief Economist, VC PIDE, other members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, heads of provincial planning & development (P&D) boards/ departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including food & agriculture, higher education, information technology, power, and transport & communications.

A project related to food & agriculture presented in the meeting namely “Speed Breeding Platform for Development of Climate Smart Hybrids Crops” worth Rs. 990 million approved by the forum.

Minister directed that all stakeholders including private sector should be engaged in setting research and seed development agenda at NIAB.

We need to develop high weather resistant and productivity seeds using hybrid technology, the minster added.

A project related to Higher Education sector presented in the meeting namely “Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute of Materials & Emerging Sciences” worth Rs. 3538.364 million approved by the CDWP forum.

Dr A Q Khan Institute of Materials & Emerging Sciences will be established in Quaid e Azam University and provide state of the art education and research facilities in material and emerging sciences.

University of Cambridge, UK agreed to provide technical assistance when Minister Planning visited University of Cambridge last year.

A project related to Information Technology sector presented in the meeting namely “Digitalization of In-House Processes & Automation of Examination System of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)” worth Rs. 3047.772 million approved by the forum.

The project shall improve the overall governance paradigm of the Federal Government through speedy recruitment process, provision of quality human resource to the federal ministries / divisions / departments in minimum possible time with ease and transparency.

Moreover, the project has been designed keeping in view the vision of the Federal Government for e-governance under the digitalization drive.

This project also serves the objectives as envisioned in Digital Pakistan Policy & Vision 2025.

The project shall enhance the functional capacity of FPSC and modernize its processes through business process reengineering (BPR).

While discussing the FPSC project, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, said that the digitalization of in-house processes and the automation of the examination system of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is not merely a technological upgrade, but a strategic initiative.

He emphasized that this step is essential for achieving long-term operational efficiency which will benefit the entire government by cutting delays in recruitment processes and aligns with the broader government’s governance reform agenda.

The meeting was further apprised that digital transformation directly supports FPSC’s mission by leveraging technology to modernize and enhance the recruitment process, making it more transparent, efficient, and merit-based.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that this initiative is a vital component of the Government of Pakistan’s URAAN Pakistan Program. Referring to the second ‘E’ of the program, E-Pakistan, he noted that it focuses on accelerating digital transformation to boost operational efficiency, promote innovation, and improve Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a digitally empowered governance framework that could meet the evolving needs of the country.

A project related to Science & Technology presented in the meeting namely “NILOP – PIEAS Emerging Technologies Center” worth Rs.3385 million approved by the forum.

Minister said it is vital that we develop strong technological capability for meeting challenges of the new digital and industrial revolution 4.0 and 5.0.

A project related to Special areas (GB) presented in the meeting namely “16 MW Hydropower Project Nalter-III Gilgit” recommended to ECNEC at revised cost of Rs. 10671.357 million.

The scope of work includes construction of a 54-meter-long connecting canal linking the weir to a single-chamber sedimentation basin, which is 84 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5 meters deep, designed to remove sediment particles larger than 0.2 mm. A gravel trap is provided at the end of the canal.

From the sedimentation basin, a 3,565-meter-long concrete-lined headrace canal, mostly covered, carries water along the right bank to a forebay with a storage volume of 37,443 cubic meters and a spilling arrangement for load rejection.

Water is then conveyed via a 1,150-meter buried penstock to a powerhouse generating 16 MW through three turbines. The tailrace returns water to the Nalter River, and power is evacuated through a 10 km, 66 kV transmission line.

The minister directed to complete the project before winter season. This project will help in addressing energy shortages in GB.

Four projects related to Transport and Communications were approved by the forum during the meeting. The projects are “widening /carpeting of Booni Buzund Torkhow road District Chitral Upper- 28Km” worth Rs. 1894.148 million, “Constriction of Black Top Northern Bypass Road Loralai (15.50 Km)” worth Rs. 3828.165 million, “Extension of Margalla Highway from G.T Road (N-5) to Motorway (M-1); (Punjab Limits), (Length: 2.5 Km)” worth Rs. 7106.374 million and “Feasibility Study for Trans Afghan Rail connectivity from Kharlachi (Pakistan) to Mazar-e-Shairf (Afghanistan) via Logar (677 Kms Approx.)” worth Rs. 1401.400 million, which is part of multi-modal regional connectivity framework under URAAN Pakistan initiative.

The forum also cleared the concept paper related to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training titled “Action to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education”, funded by the World Bank. While reviewing the project, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, emphasized the need to transform Islamabad’s education system into a model for other provinces.