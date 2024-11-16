Ceasefire in Kurram after deadly clashes leave 75 dead

F.P. Report

Peshawar: After days of violent clashes in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a temporary ceasefire has been brokered between rival groups following efforts by a government jirga.

The ceasefire, lasting seven days, aims to de-escalate the situation that has claimed close to a hundred lives and left many injured.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the KP government adviser and a member of the delegation, confirmed that both sides agreed to a seven-day ceasefire and return each other’s prisoners and bodies as part of the truce.

The jirga returned to Peshawar after holding meetings with Shia elders yesterday and Sunni elders today.

The violence, taking place in areas such as Bagan, Alizai, Balshakhel, Khar Kalay, Maqbal, and Kunj Alizai, has resulted in at least 75 deaths and over 80 injuries over the past three days, according to police reports. In the last 24 hours alone, 31 people have lost their lives, with 12 more deaths reported in fresh firing incidents.

The latest spate of violence follows the attack on passenger vehicles two days ago in the Lower Kurram area, resulting in the deaths of 45 people. Since then, the law and order situation in the area has deteriorated once again, with retaliatory attacks causing further loss of life and injuries.

On the other hand, a delegation of the provincial government has reached Parachinar to manage the situation in Kurram district on the instructions of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said that the delegation included himself, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Chief Secretary Zahid Nadeem Aslam, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the Kohat commissioner, and DIG, among other government officials.

On Saturday evening, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a critical video link meeting to review the latest situation in Kurram district that has been rocked by violence over the past couple of days.

The government delegation sought suggestions on their impending meeting with elders in Parachinar for resolving the conflict and briefed the CM on these suggestions and demands.

Gandapur said the government was making efforts for a peaceful and lasting resolution of the Kurram conflict, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation in the region. “Yesterday’s incident is extremely regrettable and condemnable. I share the grief of the bereaved families,” he remarked.

The CM further said that the government was trying to ensure that such tragic incidents did not happen again. “We will decide on a further course of action in light of the suggestions and discussions with the tribal elders,” he added.

Gandapur stressed that the legitimate demands of the parties will definitely be met. He said the government delegation should sit with the elders and parties involved in the area and present final proposals. “A ceasefire is necessary in the area to move towards a solution to the conflict,” he stressed.

He suggested both the sides involved in the conflict cease fire so that progress can be made towards a solution. “Establishing peace in the area is currently the top priority of the provincial government,” the CM insisted.

All available options will be used to establish peace, Gandapur explained, adding that negotiations were the best means for resolving all issues. “The issue will be resolved peacefully through a jirga according to Pashtun traditions,” he remarked.