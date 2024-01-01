Ceasefire Talks Set for Thursday as U.S. Pushes for Resolution in Middle East Crisis

U.S. Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Escalating Tensions with Iran

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: In a press briefing held today, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to defending Israel against any threats posed by Iran or its affiliated groups. Patel stated, “We will defend Israel and our members from any attacks from Iran or its proxies,” underscoring the gravity of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The briefing also touched upon a recent trilateral meeting involving President Biden, the Emir of Qatar, and the President of Egypt. Discussions focused on the escalating crisis in Gaza, where Hamas, led by Yahya Sinwar, continues to be a central player. The U.S. has expressed concerns over the humanitarian impact of the conflict, with Patel condemning Hamas for using civilians as human shields and misusing facilities such as hospitals and schools for military purposes.

Ceasefire talks, scheduled for Thursday, remain a focal point of international diplomatic efforts. Qatar’s role in ensuring that Hamas representatives are part of these negotiations was highlighted, reflecting the complexities of brokering peace in the region.

The U.S. reiterated its stance on a two-state solution as the path forward, stressing the importance of maintaining the status quo at holy sites and mourning the loss of innocent civilian lives. Patel affirmed, “Any number above zero is too many when an innocent civilian loses life.”

On other fronts, Patel addressed the ongoing Ukraine conflict, firmly placing the blame on President Putin’s invasion and reaffirming the U.S.’s commitment to ensuring Ukraine has the necessary resources to defend itself.

Lastly, Patel dismissed allegations of U.S. involvement in attempts to destabilize Bangladesh, calling such claims “laughable.”