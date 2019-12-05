CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Raza to retire today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza is retiring after completing his term of five years, on Thursday (today).

According to details, the election body will get non-functional after the retirement of the CEC. On the other hand, the appointments of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan have not been finalized yet.

Justice (retd) Sardar Raza will address a ceremony regarding his retirement and National Voter’s Day.

It is pertinent here to mention that Voter’s Day is observed on December 7 for awareness of citizens (voters) about importance of vote, but its function is being held today due to the CEC’s retirement.