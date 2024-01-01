Celebrities extend heartfelt greetings on Eidul Azha

(Web Desk) : Eidul Azha has finally arrived after weeks of witnessing people methodically preparing meat-heavy Eidul Azha feasts and flaunting their qurbani goats, cows, and occasionally camels.

Friends and family began wishing each other a happy Chaand Raat Mubarak as early as last night on social media.

Celebrities from Pakistan were among those wishing well, as their words filled timelines with love.

Armeena Khan, Rabia Butt, and Zara Noor Abbas were among the first persons to greet their fans and followers a happy Eid. They did so via their Instagram stories.

In addition, Shaista Lodhi posted a picture of herself wearing all white to wish her followers well. Actor Kinza Hashmi, a part of a star-studded event, sent her Eid greetings via an Instagram Reel of her Chaand Raat plans, which included a celebratory dinner with the biggest names in Pakistani entertainment. In the film, the actress was seen interacting with celebrities Adnan Siddiqui and Bilal Ashraf.

In a series of photos including her family, actress and TV show host Sanam Jung wished her fans a happy Eid from America with the comment, “Wishing you all a very happy Eid all around the world.”

Actor and model Aamna Ilyas, who posed with her two kids in identical white ensembles, was another famous person who turned their Eid wishes into a family event. While traveling to Dubai to celebrate Eidul Azha, Nadia Hussain sent out a selfie to her fans.

Saba Qamar shared a picture of a cluster of gorgeous bouquets on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and love to your life and the lives of those around you.”

Mawra Hocane, compiled a series of pictures and videos of herself in a stunning baby pink outfit with her goats in an Instagram Reel. “8 a.m on Eid morning with my angels,” she wrote.