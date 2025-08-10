Cemal Toy’s 4-decade art retrospective opens at AKM Gallery

ISTANBUL: The “Kalp Hizasi” exhibition, showcasing nearly four decades of work by Turkish artist Cemal Toy, will be held at the AKM Gallery from Aug. 23 to Sept. 7. The exhibition features pieces from different periods of Toy’s career, including early academic works and later abstract art series.

Curated by Betül Tekiner, the exhibition brings together several of Toy’s significant series, such as “Every City Looks at Him,” “Infinite Cities,” “Istanbul Panorama,” “Tawhid Series,” “Women of the World,” “Fire and Water,” “Abstract Series” and “Dervishes.” The show offers a broad overview of the artist’s evolving style and thematic interests.

Toy, who has also been an influential educator, is known for sharing his artistic experience with thousands of students. The exhibition aims to present his works as both visual statements and as a connection between past, present and future artistic dialogues.

In addition to the display, the event will include programs designed to engage audiences of different ages, including child-friendly activities.

Courtesy: Dailysabah