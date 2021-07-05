Census Panorama and Karachi’s case

Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the PPP still had strong reservations about the census. According to him, the Pakistan Peoples party has taken the toughest stance on the issue of census. Nasir Shah was addressing the “Safe Karachi Conference” held at a local hotel in Karachi on Sunday. He said, census is an important issue for Sindh and Balochistan, the ratio of other major cities of Pakistan has been shown more and Karachi has been shown less, while people from all over the country come to settle in Karachi. Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said UNICEF had conducted the survey at that time and a big difference emerged between the UNICEF survey and census results released by the federal government. Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments said that the federal government agreed to recheck, and it was decided to conduct a five per cent random survey, but it was not carried out and the federal cabinet approved the census. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had raised strong objections on the issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also raised the issue before the Prime Minister.

Census is an important survey for the rightful distribution of federal resources, demarcation of electoral constituencies, provision of utilities and facilitations, allocation of funds for development projects and deputation of men and material resources for management and administration of the cities. The latest census was carried out in 2017, which became controversial at the time of announcement of its provisional results. The two major parties of Sindh PPP and MQM-P both raised their reservations regarding the results of the census and said that the population of Karachi city has been shown less as compared to the other cities despite being the biggest city of the country. MQM-P was more critical because its vote bank is mostly in Karachi and urban Sindh therefore census figures directly hit its vote bank and representation at Provincial and National level. After PPP and MQM-P reservation a parliamentary committee was formed which decided that a 5 % survey would be conducted to ascertain the facts and all parties agreed that census results would be used only for general election 2018 and by elections thereafter. However, a 5 % survey could not be carried out and later the federal cabinet approved the census results.

In fact, the census is an administrative phenomenon which has been politicized by the political parties for the sake of their political interests. This complicity of the political parties and few civilian bureaucrats had plunged the nation into various administrative and social problems and census controversy is the production of this politico-Bureaucracy nexus. It is not a new phenomenon that any party has influenced the government machinery and turned the results in its favor. The Sindh government usually accused the Center for deprivation of its rights in financial resources, water, federal jobs etc. However, multiple mechanisms have been in place such as Council of Common Interests (CCI) to resolve such disputes. The Sindh government has formed its Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) which is a good step in the right direction. However, it is the responsibility of the Federal government to resolve the issue amicably as agreed upon during the past and the Sindh government must also resolve such technical issues at specific forum so the national unity and interprovincial harmony might not be undermined.