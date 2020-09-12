Central Asia-South Asia connectivity

Realising in time the shift in center of gravity of global economy from the west to the east, Uzbekistan is taking a lead role to connect Central Asia with South Asia. Broad parameters of this pragmatic plan were spelt out by Uzbekistan Ambassador to the United States and Canada Javlon Vakhdov in an interview with this daily. The Uzbek government has decided to construct rail-road link to Peshawar through Mazar-e Sharif and Kabul in Afghanistan to provide all weather access to Central Asian States to the sea ports of Gawadar and Karachi for trade with India, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. It merits mention that Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar, in his recent speech at the United States Institute of Peace, had euologised his country’s friendly relations with Uzbekistan based on shared history, cultural and trade linkages. On the of day of Ambassador Vakhadov interview , Hanif Atmar was arriving to Tashkent with a delegation comprising representatives of Afghan Ministry of trade and Industry and Central Bank.

If the new economic block, conceived by Uzbekistan, does materialise then Pakistan will occupy a central position in the regional economic integration by virtue of its strategic geographical location, from which it has not hitherto derived a quid pro quo. In this regard the Uzbek Ambassador alluded to point of view of his country’s Foreign Minister Abdula Aziz Kamilov about the strategic importance of South Asia, acknowledging Pakistan’s key role in the boosting bilateral and multilateral trade. The assessment of Ambassador Vakhdov is correct that once Uzbekistan is connected to Peshawar and Gawadrr then thousands of people will be benefited from it in the shape of jobs, business, trade, education and transport facilities.

However, the long cherished dream of Central Asia-South Asia economic integration will come true only when peace returns to the war torn Afghanistan, for which countries of the region have pinned their hope on intra-Afghan dialogue to reach an inclusive political settlement acceptable to all political groups in Afghanistan. In the interview Ambassador Vakhdov alluded to a telling sentence of President Shavkat Mirzyoyev vision of Afghan Policy, which reveals that peace and security in Afghanistan is not only vital for the stability and prosperity of Central Asia but also for South Asia.

The utility of regional economic integration has increased in the prevailing free trade era. The free flow of goods, services and transfer of technology give boost to output and employment and eventually bring prosperity to the people of member states. ASEAN economic bloc and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation provide role models.

Since the independence of Central Asian States 1991, forging closer trade and cultural relations with these Islamic countries has been a cherished dream for the people from all walks of life in Pakistan. Renowned economists and trade leaders had always given valuable input to government for establishing trade relations with Central Asian States and subsequently expanding them. In the first PML-N government, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali arranged seminars in the capital cities of all four provinces on the importance of economic integration with Central Asia and had taken trade delegations there, but tangible results did not follow.

Perhaps the present government is also not doing the necessary homework to enable Pakistan to reap the fruits when Central Asia-South Asia integration comes into being. The roads infrastructure of the country is excellent. Railway communication is being upgraded by launching ML-1 project. On the contrary, fiscal and energy policies are highly regressive, which may confine Pakistan’s role to mere transit of regional trade. The developed countries of South Asia had remained reluctant to outsource their industries to it and will remain so in future as well, if favourable economic environment is not created by taking pragmatic policy decisions, not hollow rhetoric.