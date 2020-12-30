Central Ruet e Hilal Committee reconstituted; Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed after 20 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday reconstituted the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with immediate effect and appointed Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as its new chairman.

According to a notification bearing the signatures of Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad of Badshahi Mosque Lahore has replaced Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman as the new chairman of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Mufti Mufti ur Rehman has been remained chairman for 20 years.

According to the notification, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has 19 members, including Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Fazlur Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, Mufti Yusuf Kashmiri, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor. Mufti Fazl e Jameel Rizvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti and Mufti Zameer.

The committee also includes a representative from SUPARCO, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Met department, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony.