CEO Attock’s Nepotism Sounds in Nation Capital

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The corruption and Nepotism of CEO Education, District Attock has reached at it’s peak and the officer recruited this close relatives in Education Department Attock by putting all rules and regulations aside.

It was claimed by residents of District Attock Malik Iftikhar Lagori, Adil Abbas and Malik Ejaz in a news conference here in Islamabad today. Accòrding to them, Senior Education Officer Attock, Malik Javed Awan publishes a recruitment ad in local newspapers for the post of class IV and Malis, whereas, the officer recruited his two daughters Saleh Noor and Humira Javed as Lab attendant in girls high schools of District Attock. Furthermore, Malik Javed Awan also recruited his nephew as Lab attendent in boys High school Attock.

During media interaction, Malik Iftikhar Lagori and others claimed that all the three recruited were holding domiciles of District Chakwal instead of District Attock, which was a clear violation of the government policy and a theft of the rights of the resident of District Attock. They demanded that Chief Minister Punjab should take notice of such Nepotism and abuse of powers by government officer.