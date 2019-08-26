CEO calls for halt to mounting civilian casualties

KABUL (AT News): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said avoiding civilian casualties should be a top priority for the Afghan security organs.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting at his office, Abdullah expressed concern over the increase in civilian casualties, adding it was due to military operations and insecurity on highways, which Taliban used as a source of revenue.

His remarks come as reports of four people being killed in a traffic accident on Kabul-Jalalabad highway were released.

Abdullah while voicing his concern said, he would raise the issue during security meetings. He urged the security officials to pay serious heed to existing challenges in the security domain.

On the other hand, the CEO was optimistic about peace talks between the US and Taliban representatives. He stressed the need for the involvement of the Afghan government, saying efforts were underway in this regard.

“It’s high time that the armed opposition compromised and addressed the Afghans’ call of shunning the violence and killing of innocent civilians.”

Referring to the presidential vote due in late September, Abdullah urged the two election commissions to ensure neutrality and transparency in the democratic exercise.

The upcoming presidential election is slated for September 28. Among other issues, ensuring security – which the Kabul administration and allies have constantly stressed upon – of the democratic process tops the priories’ list.