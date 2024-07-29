Certain consulates abroad not recognized by Islamic Emirate: MoFA

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate announced today (Tuesday) that consular services provided by Afghanistan in several Western countries are no longer recognized.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry, this decision stems from the failure of these consulates to engage with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Moving forward, any documents issued by these consulates will not be accepted by the Islamic Emirate’s authorities, and the ministry takes no responsibility for such documents.

“In London, Belgium, Berlin, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Canada, and Australia, consular services such as affidavits, certifications, non-liability documents, passport issuance, passport extension stickers, and visa stickers are not accepted by the central administration, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds no responsibility for these documents,” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Afghan immigrants in European countries call for more consular facilities to be provided for them in European countries.

Yar Mohammad Pardis, an Afghan immigrant in France, said: “We want more progress in providing these services, especially in the area of passport issuance and renewal.”

Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat, said: “It is better to implement this principle; otherwise, Afghan citizens abroad will spend their money and receive documents, but if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not recognize them and they are not valid in the administration, it will lead to mistrust and a waste of time. “

Previously, the Afghan embassies in the Netherlands and Spain had reported their cooperation with the Islamic Emirate.