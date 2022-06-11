Ceylon’s economic crisis and fault of Sinhalese

According to the media, the engineers of the Sri Lankan state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had resumed their duties after receiving an undertaking from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that their concerns would be taken into consideration in new legislation that was debated in parliament on Thursday. Earlier, the crisis hit Island nation suffered a nationwide power cut after engineers and other staff of the Power company went on a strike in a protest to government’s legislation relating to the power sector of the country.

Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people is passing through the most serious financial turmoil of history, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essential commodities amid record inflation, devaluation of its currency, shortage of foreign reserves and glitches attached with the bankruptcy. Currently, multiple factors had encircled Sri Lanka’s economy, but scarcity of fiscal resources is the major problem of the Island nation and so far, no developed nation including the UK, USA, Japan, Germany as well as donor organizations including the IMF, the World Bank and other are ready to rescue Sri Lanka out of this grave recession. The Managing Director IMF, Kristalina Georgieva has identified the Sri Lankan crisis as a result of mismanagement and expressed her readiness to restructure Colombo’s loan at the IMF but not ready to extend help with securing its investment first. Presently, Sri Lankan economy has sunk under the burden of $ 51 billion foreign debt, while the country is unable to repay at least $ 7 billion to the lenders in the current year.

According to reports, a looming humanitarian crisis is expected to follow the ongoing economic crisis in the country if the Sri Lankan government fails to strike a deal with the IMF. In fact, the corruption, nepotism and incompetence of the rulers had turned a prosperous Ceylon into a famine hit nation, while Sinhalese are inquiring about the reason of their melancholies. Hence, people always have to repay the price of their decision if they cast their vote for a weak leader.