CFP rankings: No change at the top

Monitoring Desk
The top seven teams remained the same in Week 2 of the CFP rankings.
The top four: No. 1 Alabama (8-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0) and No. 3 Clemson (8-1) were all shoo-ins, particularly after Trevor Lawrence’s rust-free return over the weekend. No. 4 Ohio State (4-0), meanwhile, wasn’t docked for its canceled game.
- Iowa State (No. 9) jumped into the top 10 after beating Texas and all-but clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game.
- BYU (No. 13) rose one spot despite having the week off, but the committee already showed what it thought of the Cougars in its frankly insulting Week 1 ranking.
- Oklahoma State (No. 15) made the biggest jump, leaping eight spots after beating Texas Tech and giving itself a puncher’s chance at making the Big 12 title game.
- Coastal Carolina (No. 18) continued its charmed season, and though the playoff is out of reach, this weekend’s “College GameDay” matchup with Liberty (9-1) should be a blast nonetheless.
The bottom line: Odds are the CFP will feature four “blue bloods,” but if 2020 has given us anything it’s this:
- For the first time in this poll’s seven-year history, six non-Power Five teams reside in the top 25 (No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 13 BYU, No. 18 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 Marshall, No. 24 Tulsa, No. 25 Louisiana).
Courtesy: Axios