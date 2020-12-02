CFP rankings: No change at the top

Monitoring Desk

The top seven teams remained the same in Week 2 of the CFP rankings.

The top four: No. 1 Alabama (8-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0) and No. 3 Clemson (8-1) were all shoo-ins, particularly after Trevor Lawrence’s rust-free return over the weekend. No. 4 Ohio State (4-0), meanwhile, wasn’t docked for its canceled game.

Iowa State (No. 9) jumped into the top 10 after beating Texas and all-but clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game.

BYU (No. 13) rose one spot despite having the week off, but the committee already showed what it thought of the Cougars in its frankly insulting Week 1 ranking.

Oklahoma State (No. 15) made the biggest jump, leaping eight spots after beating Texas Tech and giving itself a puncher's chance at making the Big 12 title game.

Coastal Carolina (No. 18) continued its charmed season, and though the playoff is out of reach, this weekend's "College GameDay" matchup with Liberty (9-1) should be a blast nonetheless.

The bottom line: Odds are the CFP will feature four “blue bloods,” but if 2020 has given us anything it’s this:

For the first time in this poll’s seven-year history, six non-Power Five teams reside in the top 25 (No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 13 BYU, No. 18 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 Marshall, No. 24 Tulsa, No. 25 Louisiana).

