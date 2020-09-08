Chad willing to open mission in Jerusalem: Israel

JERUSALEM (Agencies): A senior official from Chad told Israel on Tuesday that the country was willing to open an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Chad’s cabinet chairman, Abdelkarim Déby, who is also its president’s son, visited Israel for a series of meetings, including with Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen.

A statement from the Intelligence Ministry said Déby expressed “willingness to open an official mission in Jerusalem.”

“At the request of Minister Cohen, General Déby responded positively to advancing the establishment of an official representative office of Chad in Jerusalem,” the statement said.

Cohen wrote on Twitter that he had held an “important meeting” with Déby and the director of Chad’s national security agency, but made no mention of a mission in Jerusalem, only saying that “additional news will be published later.”

Cohen said that the two sides discussed “cooperation in intelligence, security and economics.”

“Tightening relations between Israel and Chad is in the shared interest of the two countries, both in terms of security and economics,” Cohen said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Chadian officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the premier met with the younger Déby, but did not comment on the possibility of a diplomatic mission.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said he had no knowledge of the development. However, the visit had been organized by the National Security Council, not the Foreign Ministry.