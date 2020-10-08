Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut so that Sienna Miller could be paid what she deserved

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In her remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman, his 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller has recalled how he took a pay cut so that she could be compensated fairly. “It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” she said.

Actor Sienna Miller in a remembrance for the late Chadwick Boseman, has said that he took a pay cut for her to be compensated fairly for her work on their film, 21 Bridges. Sienna said that she’d quoted a figure that the studio wasn’t keen on, and Chadwick, as one of the producers of the film, ensured that she be a part of it by diverting some of the money they were going to pay him.

“He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”