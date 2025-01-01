Chahat Fateh Ali Khan launches film academy

(Web Desk): Singer and performer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan shared exciting developments about his growing role in the entertainment industry.

Alongside his existing music training institute, he has officially launched a dedicated acting academy aimed at grooming the next generation of artists.

“The purpose behind this academy is to give opportunities to emerging talent who have the passion but lack proper training,” Chahat said. “I believe in nurturing raw potential and turning it into true professionalism.”

A standout feature of the new academy is its emphasis on language and speech training. Chahat revealed that students will first undergo lessons focused on improving pronunciation, tone, and expression.

“Our training will cover Urdu, English, and Punjabi—three languages essential for success in today’s multilingual entertainment landscape,” he explained.

“An actor must master these languages to truly excel on screen. We’ll guide them from speech basics to full performance skills.”

This strong focus on linguistic and vocal skills positions the academy as a unique offering in Pakistan’s performing arts education space, combining voice control, emotional depth, and cultural fluency.

In addition to the academy, Chahat announced the upcoming release of his debut feature film, The Darling, scheduled to hit around 50 cinemas across Pakistan later this year. Although he completed a film project two years ago, this will be his first commercial theatrical release.

Chahat expressed confidence in the film’s originality and impact: “The Darling tells a powerful story with strong performances. I believe it will strike a chord with audiences.”

Chahat also revealed plans to promote students of both his music and acting institutes via his large and active social media following.

“I’m building a community of future stars. Through social media, their growth and success will be visible in real time,” he said. “I foresee a future where major producers come to me directly for fresh talent.”

Despite increasing popularity, Chahat acknowledged facing criticism from some fellow artists, particularly within the music industry.