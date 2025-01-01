Chahat Fateh Ali Khan plans legal action against Mathira

LAHORE (Web Desk): Self-proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is no stranger to controversy, has decided to move court against TV host Mathira for levelling harassment allegations.

He announced his plan in a video message shared on Instagram after Mathira slammed him for filming and sharing a BTS video of her show without her permission.

Recently, Khan appeared on her show, and videos of their interaction went viral on social media.

He denied allegations of harassment, stating he did not place hand around Mathira, but it was the host who had placed her hand on his back.

He said the video was filmed by a member of her team as he went there with no body.

The singer said, “I have consulted with my lawyers and will take legal action. I did not harass anyone.”