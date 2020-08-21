Chairman FBR holds E-Kutchery

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: To comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani held an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the Chairman FBR.

Chairman FBR issued on spot orders to the concerned members of different wings for the resolution of complaints.

Chairman assured the taxpayers that all the Field Formations of FBR have been directed to provide maximum facilitation to the taxpayers to resolve their grievances.

FBR will ensure complete assistance to the taxpayers to narrow the trust deficit between the organization and the people.