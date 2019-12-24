Chairman NAB’s statement about PPP chairman is factually incorrect: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that Chairman NAB’s statement against chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) is factually incorrect.

In a statement Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that there is no contradiction in the chairman PPP s press conference and letter to the NAB. He asked NAB that if it is complying with the law, then why opposition is the only target?

He said that NAB cannot recover its credibility with such misleading statements. Lawyers of Bilawal, in their letter to NAB, have clearly declared the notices as political harassment.

He added that lawyers also stated in the letter that Bilawal despite his reservations is willing to appear before NAB on January 15. He asked if it is a neutral move to summon him just three days before death anniversary of his mother.

He further added that all party leaders are currently busy preparing for the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto but we are not afraid of such tactics, and we will continue to represent the public.

He claimed that PPP has always respected law, faced cases and has suffered from most controversial court decisions, but have never fled the country.