Chairman Nadra inaugurates centre in Washington DC

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Today, Muhammad Tariq Malik, Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan inaugurated NADARA Centre at the Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and embassy officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik said that NADRA Centre has been established under the Prime Minister’s initiative to address the problems being faced by the legal heirs of a deceased in obtaining letter of Administration and Succession Certificates from courts.

He said that these documents can now be obtained from NADRA without visiting courts in Pakistan. Through establishment of NADRA Center at Pakistan Embassy Washington, legal heirs of a deceased residing in US can now verify their biometrics in the Embassy without travelling to Pakistan.

Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik further informed that NADRA desk would also provide facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis in the US in processing of their NICOP/POC applications.