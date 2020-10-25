Chairman PPP says, he will stay with the people of GB till victory in elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a meeting in Shigar. While addressing the forum, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that, every oppressed Pakistani is standing with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and with him.

In his address, he also talked about the fight of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said that, his journey begin started with the people of GB is still on and will continue till the people of GB to get their rights. Bilawal reaffirmed that, this is my duty and responsibility to fulfill the dreams which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had envisioned.

While giving his speech on the occasion of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal further said that that he will send the people’s representatives of GB to Islamabad. He also stated that for his fight for the rights of people he derives strength from the support of people and does not takes any instructions from anyone else. The PPP will deliver the rights of the people.

This is not the fate of the people of GB that they remain poor and they do not get the facilities for education and health, Bilawal Bhutton stressed. Chairman of PPP also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that, Imran Khan has totally destroyed the country in the name of “change”. This change has destroyed the country. Imran Khan never fulfilled a single promise he made before the elections which were massively rigged, Bilawal Bhutto divulged.

He also called the government as “selected” and alleged them of not fulfilling the promise for making “South Punjab a separate province in 100 days.” While recalling the days of PPP government, Bhutto also highlighted that during the government of PPP provided employment to the people of GB and during the last government in GB. He also added that, the chief minister GB who belongs to the PPP had provided 25000 jobs to the youth of GB. Bilawal also stated that, during the government of PPP subsidy on food items for the people of GB during Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s time, begin.

While highlighting the Benazir Income Support Program, Bilawal stated that, President Zardari initiated the BISP which is helping the poor women all over the country. PPP has established a network of free hospitals in Sindh where heart and liver treatment is carried out free of cost. Similar health facilities will be established in GB along with educational institutes, he promised.

He also underscored the economic progress made under the rule of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had provided jobs to the people of Pakistan by establishing institutions like Steel Mills. He gave the people the right to have a passport so that people can go abroad and provide their families, he added.

Even today the people are employed in foreign countries and supporting their families in Pakistan. PPP has always provided jobs to the people of Pakistan. On the other hand, the selected and puppet government of Imran Khan has troubled every section of society, Bilawal Bhutto stated while addressing the forum. Today, every section of society is protesting in Islamabad from lady health workers to the government servants.

We have to stop this selected government from destroying everything we have like it has destroyed Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We have to protect GB from similar kind of destruction, Chairman PPP roared. He also noted that PPP is close to common man of GB. While making promise to the people of GB he stated that, many people come of GB come to Karachi for earning livelihood and employment, many come for education.

He promised that PPP will establish hostels for these people and Shigar House in Karachi will be improved. While concluding his remarks, Bilawal Bhutto vowed to stay with the people of GB till the elections are held. He said that PDM is holding public gathering but he wants to remain with the people of GB for the entire election campaign. He requested the people of GB to vote for the PPP candidates so that he can celebrate the victory of PPP with the people of GB.