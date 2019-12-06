Chairman Saudi Shura Council reiterates Riyadh’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi says continued curfew and total media blackout in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of fascist BJP government of India is a blatant violation of the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people.

He was talking to Saudi parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh in Islamabad on Friday.

He commended that Saudi Arabia has always played a proactive role in the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah and urged to highlight the conspiracy being hatched against Muslims citizens through Indian Citizenship Act.

The President said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both countries has a shared faith, commonality of culture, traditions, values and heritage as well as common position on regional and international issues.

He also expressed his satisfaction at ongoing economic and investment cooperation/ negotiations on Saudi investment in oil refinery and mineral sectors.

The further said that we took pride in our 2.3 million law-abiding Pakistani diaspora in KSA that had contributed to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom.

He added that our community considered Saudi Arabia as their second home and worked devotedly for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh informed the President that efforts are being made to further enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.