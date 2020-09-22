Chakwal: Five die as passenger coach falls into gorge

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: At least five people were killed and several others injured when a passenger coach fell into a gorge here on Monday.

According to details, an over speeding skidded off road after driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into deep ravine in Ejazabad area of Chakwal.

Five people were killed on the spot and several others were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Chakwal where condition of some more injured people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.