Challenges, Pressure mounted on government after initiating treason case against Musharraf: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that all the challenges and pressure were increased after the government initiated a treason case against the former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharaf.

Nawaz Sharif said while recording his statement for the third consecutive day in Avenfield reference on Wednesday in the accountability court.

NAB had filed three corruption references against Sharif family including the Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family’s London properties.

Nawaz Sharif resumed recording his statement on the third day that the chief of secret agency conveyed a message to me that I should resign or will be sent on an extended leave.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari asked to endorse the second martial law by Musharaf but I refused to do it.

He added that his crime is to initiate treason case against Musharaf and not endorsing his martial law and after that the entire crisis were started and eventually he was declared disqualified.

Nawaz Sharif questioned that why only elected prime ministers would be summoned? Anyone can ask from all senior judges why they legalize all the martial laws and playing with the constitutions with their own will.

Former premier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar are appearing before the court of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

During Tuesday’s hearing Nawaz had denied being involved in any business dealings with the Qatari family, adding that he is not involved in settlement of Avenfield properties either.

He also remarked that his sons Hasan and Hussain are adults and responsible for their own actions. “Just because they have been declared absconding, it cannot be used against me,” Nawaz added.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

