Chamber of Commerce and investment welcomes MOUs signed in Kazan

KAZAN (TOLONews): The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has described the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and contracts with Russia on the sidelines of the Kazan Economic Forum as an important opportunity to strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Officials from the chamber emphasized the positive impact of tariff reductions and the participation of Russian traders in Afghan exhibitions.

Mohammad Younus Mohmand, first deputy of the ACCI, stated during a related meeting: “Any foreigner who wants to invest in Afghanistan while preserving the country’s national and economic interests is welcome. This opportunity is also available to Russia, and we want Russia to be one of our good partners.”

Another official from the chamber highlighted that the signing of valuable contracts between Afghanistan and Russia—worth hundreds of millions of dollars—is a significant step toward enhancing trade and economic ties between Kabul and Moscow.

Mirzaman Popal, acting director of finance and administration of the chamber, said: “The MOUs we signed with the Russian Chamber of Commerce cover sectors such as banking, construction, mining, and logistics. Some agreements were also signed to resolve trade-related issues, including visa challenges, and will be implemented soon.”

Chamber officials also mentioned that Russia has pledged to reduce tariffs on Afghan exports, including fresh and dried fruits. They stressed that efforts to strengthen the agriculture, trade, and transit sectors are ongoing, both by the caretaker government and the private sector.