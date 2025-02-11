Chamber President, Customs Officers Kidnapped in South Waziristan

South Waziristan, February 14, 2025; In a high-profile abduction, the president of the Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and two Customs officers were kidnapped in South Waziristan on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, WCCI President Saifur Rehman, Customs Superintendent Nisar Abbasi, and Inspector Khushal were returning from the Customs office at the Angoor Adda border crossing with Afghanistan when armed men intercepted their vehicle and took them to an unknown location.

Following the incident, the district administration and police launched an investigation. However, no FIR had been registered at the time of reporting, and the whereabouts of the abducted individuals remained unknown.

The business community has reacted strongly to the kidnapping, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation. The Wana Trade Union and WCCI have condemned the abduction and urged the government and security forces to ensure the safe recovery of the three men.

Local traders warned that such incidents severely impact business activities in the region and threatened to stage protests if authorities fail to restore law and order. Citizens have also called on security forces to take swift and strict measures to curb such crimes and ensure the safety of businesspersons and officials.

Source: Dawn News