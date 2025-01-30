Champions Trophy returns to Lahore after international tour

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The ICC Champions Trophy returned to Lahore after completing its international tour. The coveted trophy had remained in Pakistan from 16 to 25 November before being sent abroad.

According to details, officials confirmed that the trophy would be displayed at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 7 during the opening ceremony. A similar exhibition would take place at National Stadium on 11 February.

Authorities further disclosed that the trophy would tour various cities from January 31 to February 2.

The scheduled itinerary included visits to Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

From February 5 onwards, the trophy would continue its journey across Sargodha, Peshawar, and Islamabad, allowing cricket enthusiasts in these regions to witness the prestigious silverware.