Chan, Dodig capture Channel Slam in mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Former WTA Doubles World No.1 Latisha Chan made it two in a row with partner Ivan Dodig, backing up her second straight Roland Garros mixed crown with a first win at Wimbledon, defeating first-time mixed doubles finalists Jelena Ostapenko and Robert Lindsetedt, 6-2, 6-3.

Chan was playing her first Wimbledon final in any discipline, while Dodig finished runner-up in men’s doubles with Marcelo Melo back in 2015; taking on 2018 singles semifinalist Ostapenko and three-time men’s doubles finalist Lindstedt, the No.8 seeds secured victory after one hour and nine minutes on No.1 Court.

This year’s mixed doubles tournament had garnered plenty of attention when high-profile teams like Serena Williams and Andy Murray entered the draw, but it was the more experienced mixed doubles team that edged into the final – losing just one set en route.

Across the net was Ostapenko, who enjoyed encouraging singles results ahead of the Wimbledon Championships and shook off a tricky first round defeat to Hsieh Su-wei to put together an impressive first mixed doubles final alongside Lindstedt – even as the latter took a few hits along the way.

Chan and Dodig nonetheless took the quicker start on Sunday, racing ahead 5-0 before Ostapenko and Lindstedt found their footing, breaking the Chinese Taipei veteran as she served for the first set to get one of the two breaks back.

The No.8 seeds were undaunted and broke straight back to claim the oepening set, and began the second on serve before getting the crucial break in the eighth game to cruise to the title.

In all, Chan and Dodig won 72% of their first serve points and 76% off their second, and were equally impressive on return, winning more than half the points played on Ostapenko and Lindstedt’s serves while converting four of nine break point opportunities.

For Chan, Sunday’s win marks her fourth Grand Slam title overall, having first won the 2017 US Open alongside Martina Hingis, while Dodig won his fourth overall as well, having won the 2015 French Open in men’s doubles with Melo.

Courtesy: (wtatennis.com)