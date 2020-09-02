Chancellor KP Universities lifts ban on appointments

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday lifted a ban on all sorts of recruitment in the public-sector universities of the province.

A notification issued here by the Governor’s Secretariat read that the Governor/Chancellor of public-sector universities has been pleased to lift a ban on all sorts of appointments in the universities, imposed from time to time, with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to mention here that, since 2018, the governor has thrice imposed a ban on fresh appointments in the public-sector universities of the province.

Universities’ teachers for amendment in University Act

All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has demanded of the provincial government to made amendments in Universities Act.

Dr. Imtiaz, Dr. Hazir and Dr. Sami visited KP Governor House, Higher Education Department (HED) and KP Assembly.

They met with PA to Chancellor (Governor) and handed over the letter about the required amendments in the universities act said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

They met with the Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaliqur Rehman and discussed the issues of BPS faculty and asked him for the required amendments in the KP universities act.

They also visited the offices of Secretary Education and Special Secretary Education and handed over the letters to them.

They expressed hope that the government will conceder their application and made amendments in universities act soon.