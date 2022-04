Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Fergus Auld

F.P. Report

LONDON: Mr Fergus Auld OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Mr Fergus Auld OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan in succession to Mr James Lyall Sharp. Mr Auld will take up his appointment during August 2022.

Full name: Fergus Stephen Auld

Married to: Amy Louise Auld

Children: Three

Curriculum vitae

2021 to present Full-time language training, Azerbaijani

2017 to 2021 FCDO, Head, South Asia Department and India Coordinator

2015 to 2017 FCO, Head, Talent, Diversity and Learning and Development Unit

2014 to 2015 FCO, Head, International Extremism Unit

2011 to 2014 Moscow, Political Counsellor

2011 Full-time language training, Russian

2008 to 2011 New Delhi, Head, Climate Change and Energy Unit later First Secretary (Climate Change)

2006 to 2008 FCO, Team Leader, Climate Change and Energy Group

2002 to 2005 Bangkok, Second Secretary (Press and Public Affairs)

2000 to 2002 Full-time language training, Thai

1999 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, Nuclear Non-Proliferation

1999 Joined FCO

