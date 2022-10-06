Change of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkey: Jill Morris

F.P. Report
LONDON: Ms Jill Morris CMG has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye in succession to Sir Dominick Chilcott KCMG who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Ms Morris will take up her appointment during January 2023.
Full name: Jill Morris
Curriculum vitae
2016 to 2022 Rome, Her Late Majesty’s Ambassador to Italy and Her Late Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to San Marino
2012 to 2015 FCO, Director, Europe
2011 FCO, Head, Counter-Proliferation Department
2008 to 2010 FCO, Head, Consular Strategy Department
2006 to 2008 Brussels, Counsellor, UK Permanent Representation to the EU
2005 to 2006 Brussels, Desk Officer – External Relations, UK Permanent Representation to the EU
2001 to 2005 Nicosia, Second Secretary
1999 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, United Nations Department
1999 Joined FCO
