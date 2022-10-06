Change of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkey: Jill Morris

F.P. Report

LONDON: Ms Jill Morris CMG has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye in succession to Sir Dominick Chilcott KCMG who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Ms Morris will take up her appointment during January 2023.

Full name: Jill Morris

Curriculum vitae

2016 to 2022 Rome, Her Late Majesty’s Ambassador to Italy and Her Late Majesty’s Non-Resident Ambassador to San Marino

2012 to 2015 FCO, Director, Europe

2011 FCO, Head, Counter-Proliferation Department

2008 to 2010 FCO, Head, Consular Strategy Department

2006 to 2008 Brussels, Counsellor, UK Permanent Representation to the EU

2005 to 2006 Brussels, Desk Officer – External Relations, UK Permanent Representation to the EU

2001 to 2005 Nicosia, Second Secretary

1999 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, United Nations Department

1999 Joined FCO